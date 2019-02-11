Chick-Fil-A is heading to the west side of Evansville

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -Chick-Fil-A lovers, rejoice! A second location is coming to Evansville.
The new Chick-Fil-A is moving into where the old burger king was, just off the Lloyd Expressway.
Right now, it’s in the early planning stages.
The goal is to have the west side location up and running in just under a year, in January 2020.
Restaurant officials are currently working with the area planning commission on designs and making sure these plans are in compliance.
“I’m so excited for chick-Fil-A to come. I think it will bring more business to everyone” said Hannah Hoang.
One concern is traffic.
The development consultant for Chick-Fil-A tells 14 they are in constant contact with the city about traffic flow.
They plan to make this location a dual drive through just like the one on the east side.
Do you love Chick-Fil-A?
Ever thought about owning one?
They’re still looking for an operator for the new west side Chick-Fil-A. All you need is a love for chicken!
