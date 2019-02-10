Video shows man abducting woman in Miami, police say

(CNN) - Newly-released surveillance video shows what looks like a violent abduction.
Miami police are trying to identify the woman in the video who they say walked into a shop Friday night.
Witnesses say the woman called out for help during the incident.
“She told me, ‘Call 911,’” the witness said. “She told me, 'He’s going to kill me,” one unidentified witness told local media, according to reports.
A short time later a man pulls up.
Witnesses say, the man from the car, hit the woman about 20 times, before forcing her into the car.
Detectives don't know who the woman or her alleged attacker is.
The vehicle is being described as a newer model white Nissan Altima with a paper tag.
The paper tag had partial numbers that read either CFJ7 or CJF7, authorities said.
