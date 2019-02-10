USI Women’s Basketball Blasted by Lewis

How it happened--After rallying from a five-point deficit to tie the game at 13-13 midway through the opening quarter, the Eagles were outscored 10-4 throughout the final four minutes of the first period.Lewis (20-2, 11-1 GLVC) outscored the Eagles 19-6 in the second quarter as it held USI to just 3-of-17 (.176) shooting in the period to take a 42-23 halftime advantage. The Eagles came up on the short end of a high-scoring third quarter that saw the Flyers extend their lead to 75-43 heading into the fourth quarter.