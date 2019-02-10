USI Women’s Basketball Blasted by Lewis

ROMEOVILLE, IL (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Women’s Basketball suffered a 97-54 Great Lakes Valley Conference setback to host Lewis University Saturday afternoon.The Screaming Eagles (15-7, 8-4 GLVC) simply ran into a buzz saw as the Flyers shot 54.7 percent (35-64) from the field while sinking 15-of-28 (.536) shots from behind the arc.USI, meanwhile, could not get much done offensively in the second and fourth quarters as the Eagles were a combined 8-of-29 (.276) from the floor during those periods and 21-of-57 (.368) for the game.
How it happened--After rallying from a five-point deficit to tie the game at 13-13 midway through the opening quarter, the Eagles were outscored 10-4 throughout the final four minutes of the first period.Lewis (20-2, 11-1 GLVC) outscored the Eagles 19-6 in the second quarter as it held USI to just 3-of-17 (.176) shooting in the period to take a 42-23 halftime advantage. The Eagles came up on the short end of a high-scoring third quarter that saw the Flyers extend their lead to 75-43 heading into the fourth quarter.
97 points--Lewis’s 97 points marked the most points given up by a USI Women’s Basketball team since giving up 101 in a triple-overtime loss to the University of Indianapolis January 22, 2011. It was the most points the Eagles have given up in a regulation game since surrendering 100 points to Lake Superior State University in the opening round of the NCAA II Great Lakes Region Tournament March 12, 2004. The 43-point loss was USI’s worst setback since falling to Northern Kentucky, 89-38, late in the 1990-91 season.
Leaders--Sophomore forward Imani Guy (Columbus, Indiana) had 13 points and 11 rebounds to lead USI, while senior guard Alex Davidson (Salem, Indiana) and sophomore guard Emma Dehart (Indianapolis, Indiana) each finished with 10 points.Senior forward Jessica Kelliher had 23 points and nine rebounds to lead the Flyers. Kelliher became the GLVC’s all-time leading scorer with 2,511 career points in the win.
Up next--USI returns to action Thursday at 5:30 p.m. when it hosts McKendree University at the Physical Activities Center for its annual Play4Kay game. Fans are encouraged to join the Eagles in pink to help raise breast cancer awareness.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.