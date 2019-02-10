UPDATE: Twin Bridges reopened

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - According to Henderson Dispatch, both of the Twin Bridges are back open, but continue to use caution.
Earlier, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department closed the US 41 Twin Bridges at Henderson due numerous crashes.
The Henderson County Maintenance Crew salted the bridge, preparing it to be reopened.
As freezing rain continues, roads are becoming slick especially bridges and overpasses.
Indiana State Police Troopers are saying most bridges are a “sheet of ice” and you should avoid traveling unless necessary. And if you have to drive, do so with extreme caution.
There have been numerous slide offs, especially on I-64.
Road conditions should improve as the day goes on.
