Union County Dominates KHSAA Wrestling Regionals, Saturday

PADUCAH, KY (WFIE) - The KHSAA held its high school wrestilng regionals, all across the state, Saturday. In the 1st Region tournament, down at McCracken County High School, it’s no surprise, that Union County dominated the competition. The Braves have won three straight state championships, and they look to be the favorite to capture another one, after today. Ohio County finished in 5th place, so congrats to both the Braves and Eagles on a fine showing. Henderson County finished 11th.
Below are the team and individual results for the 1st region wrestling tourney: Top 6 individuals advance.
1. Union County 301.5
2. Christian County 255.5
3. McCracken County 219
4. Caldwell County 113.5
5. Ohio County 107
6. Trigg County 59
7. Hopkinsville 58
8. Fort Campbell 55
9. Calloway County 53
10. Paducah Tilghman 38
11. Henderson County 27
12. Fulton City 6
---106 POUNDS---
1st: Trayce Eckman -- Union County
5th: Gavin Stevens -- Henderson County
---113 POUNDS---
3rd: Gunnar Arnold - Ohio County
4th: Gavin Ricketts - Union County
---120 POUNDS---
4th: Matthew Moore - Union County
5th: Caige Clark - Ohio County
---126 POUNDS---
1st: Sam Bacon - Union County
2nd: Eli Peyton - McCracken County
3rd: Jack Probus - Ohio County
---132 POUNDS---
2nd: Gabe Adams - Union County
6th: Jaron Ball - Ohio County
---138 POUNDS---
1st: Trevor Pogue - Union County
4th: Shane Gray - Ohio County
---145 POUNDS---
1st: Payne Carr - Union County
---152 POUNDS---
1st: Dalton Russelburg - Union County
4th: Zeke Hatfield - Ohio County
---160 POUNDS---
1st: Stephen Little - Union County
---170 POUNDS---
1st: Micah Ervin - Union County
3rd: Klemmer Nicodemus - Ohio County
---182 POUNDS---
4th: Darius Moore - Union County
5th: Bradley Smith - Henderson County
---195 POUNDS---
3rd: Elijah Calloway - Union County
6th: Rance Hawkins - Henderson County
---220 POUNDS---
1st: Matthias Ervin - Union County
---285 POUNDS---
3rd: Davis Pike - Union County
4th: Raice Hunter - Ohio County
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.