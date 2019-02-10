Union County Dominates KHSAA Wrestling Regionals, Saturday

PADUCAH, KY (WFIE) - The KHSAA held its high school wrestilng regionals, all across the state, Saturday. In the 1st Region tournament, down at McCracken County High School, it’s no surprise, that Union County dominated the competition. The Braves have won three straight state championships, and they look to be the favorite to capture another one, after today. Ohio County finished in 5th place, so congrats to both the Braves and Eagles on a fine showing. Henderson County finished 11th.