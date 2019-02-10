Thunderbolts Pick up Road win in Huntsville

The Thunderbolts would take the first lead, with Brandon Tucker’s goal at 11:36 with assists from Nick D’Avolio and Morrissey on the power play. The Havoc would rally back to take a 2-1 lead going into the first intermission. Scott Donahue tied the game back up at 3:57, from Eric Salzillo, before Nick Wright took on Scott Trask, settling a grudge from a Trask spear on Tucker last night in Evansville. It was a short fight, but a decisive fight with Wright getting the takedown. The rest of the second period would be all Evansville as Salzillo scored short-handed at 15:49 from Donahue. Next Morrissey would score from the right side at 18:28 with an assist from Ben Owen to take a 4-2 lead into the second intermission. A pair of power play goals would tie the game for Huntsville and force overtime. Both goaltenders would make great saves before Morrissey would score off of a Mike DeLavergne turn over at the side of the Havoc net, from Ben Owen and D’Avolio at 3:45 of overtime, securing 3 of 4 possible points this weekend.