Thunderbolts Pick up Road win in Huntsville

HUNTSVILE, AL (WFIE) - Much like last night in Evansville, tonight’s game at the Von Braun Center was a back and forth affair, with the Evansville Thunderbolts leading twice in regulation, and the Havoc once. The Havoc rallied to force overtime, but the Bolts would prevail behind Morrissey’s heroic goal, 5-4 in overtime.
The Thunderbolts would take the first lead, with Brandon Tucker’s goal at 11:36 with assists from Nick D’Avolio and Morrissey on the power play. The Havoc would rally back to take a 2-1 lead going into the first intermission. Scott Donahue tied the game back up at 3:57, from Eric Salzillo, before Nick Wright took on Scott Trask, settling a grudge from a Trask spear on Tucker last night in Evansville. It was a short fight, but a decisive fight with Wright getting the takedown. The rest of the second period would be all Evansville as Salzillo scored short-handed at 15:49 from Donahue. Next Morrissey would score from the right side at 18:28 with an assist from Ben Owen to take a 4-2 lead into the second intermission. A pair of power play goals would tie the game for Huntsville and force overtime. Both goaltenders would make great saves before Morrissey would score off of a Mike DeLavergne turn over at the side of the Havoc net, from Ben Owen and D’Avolio at 3:45 of overtime, securing 3 of 4 possible points this weekend.
Morrissey would lead the way with two goals and two assists, while Donahue and Salzillo picked up a goal and assist each, and Tucker with one goal. Owen and D’Avolio picked up two assists each while Alex Murray made 54 saves for the victory.
The Evansville Thunderbolts return home on Friday, February 15th, as they host the Knoxville Ice Bears for First Responders Night. Puck drop is set for 7:15pm CT, and tickets are available on EvansvilleThunderbolts.com and in person at the Ford Center Box Office.
