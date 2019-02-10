Thousands attend The Really Big Show

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Over 1,000 people packed the Old National Events Plaza to watch the 17th annual Really Big Show.
It was hosted by our very own Chief Meterologist, Jeff Lyons.
The show had comedy, music, dance, magic tricks, and all sorts of acts that made for an entertaining night.
There were over 1,000 tickets sold before the doors opened, which put them on pace to raise over $80,000 for ARC of Evansville.
Organizers say none of this would be possible without the community’s support.
ARC of Evansville will use the proceeds towards their mission of helping children and adults with special needs become more independent.
