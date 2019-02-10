1 Ranked USI Softball Splits a Pair, Saturday, at Charger Chillout

The Choctaws (6-2) rallied from a two-run deficit with a four spot in the top of the second inning. They added another tally in the fifth and four more in the sixth to end USI’s day on a sour note.USI opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning on a two-run single from senior outfielder/pitcher Caitlyn Bradley (Forest, Indiana). Leonhardt had an RBI-triple in the fifth inning, while an RBI-single by Schubert closed USI’s deficit to 5-4 heading into the sixth.Mississippi College, however, stole the Eagles’ momentum with four runs in the sixth frame to earn the win.Freshman pitcher Katie Back (Indianapolis, Indiana) was charged with the loss after giving up five runs, four earned, off eight hits in four-plus innings of work. Bradley gave up four runs, two earned, off six hits in two innings of work, while senior pitcher Haylee Smith (Florence, Kentucky) tossed a perfect seventh inning.