1 Ranked USI Softball Splits a Pair, Saturday, at Charger Chillout

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WFIE) - No. 1 University of Southern Indiana Softball settled on a split to the second day of the UAH Charger Chillout Saturday. The Screaming Eagles began the day with a 5-1 win over host and No. 11 University of Alabama-Huntsville before seeing a 2-0 lead slip away in a 9-4 loss to Mississippi College.Freshman Kat Mueller (Evansville, Indiana) went 4-for-6 with a pair of runs scored to lead the Eagles at the plate.
#1 USI 5, #11 Alabama-Huntsville 1
USI (1-3) scored in the bottom of the first inning on an RBI fielder’s choice by junior outfielder Allison Schubert (Nicholasville, Kentucky), then scored three times in the second frame to take a 4-0 lead over the Chargers.Senior second baseman Claire Johnson (Pittsboro, Indiana) had a sacrifice fly to put the Eagles up 2-0, while an error and another RBI by Schubert staked USI to the four-run lead.USI went up 5-0 on an RBI-single by junior pitcher Jennifer Leonhardt (Louisville, Kentucky) in the fourth inning, while the Chargers’ lone tally came on an RBI-triple in the fifth.Leonhardt (1-1) earned the win after giving up just one run off four hits and three walks. She had five strikeouts in the complete-game victory.
Mississippi College 9, #1 USI 4
The Choctaws (6-2) rallied from a two-run deficit with a four spot in the top of the second inning. They added another tally in the fifth and four more in the sixth to end USI’s day on a sour note.USI opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning on a two-run single from senior outfielder/pitcher Caitlyn Bradley (Forest, Indiana). Leonhardt had an RBI-triple in the fifth inning, while an RBI-single by Schubert closed USI’s deficit to 5-4 heading into the sixth.Mississippi College, however, stole the Eagles’ momentum with four runs in the sixth frame to earn the win.Freshman pitcher Katie Back (Indianapolis, Indiana) was charged with the loss after giving up five runs, four earned, off eight hits in four-plus innings of work. Bradley gave up four runs, two earned, off six hits in two innings of work, while senior pitcher Haylee Smith (Florence, Kentucky) tossed a perfect seventh inning.
Up next: The Eagles finish their opening weekend Sunday when they take on the University of Montevallo at 9 a.m. and Georgia College at 11 a.m.
