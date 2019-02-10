1-Ranked Eagles Finish Chillout with Another Split

USI (2-4) scored three times in the top of the first inning to take a 3-0 lead over the Falcons. Freshman first baseman Kat Mueller (Evansville, Indiana) had an RBI-single to put the Eagles on the board, while Bradley followed with a two-run triple.Montevallo cut into the Eagles’ cushion with a run in the bottom of the first frame, but a lead-off single by Ricketts followed by a two-out error three batters later allowed the Eagles to increase their lead to 4-1.The Falcons, once again, cut into USI’s advantage with runs in the fifth and sixth innings, but a lead-off double in the seventh inning by junior outfielder Allison Schubert (Nicholasville, Kentucky) followed by a sacrifice fly by Bradley two batters late gave USI a crucial two-run advantage.Montevallo scored another run in the seventh to get to within 5-4, but Leonhardt was able to get out of the jam to preserve the victory.Leonhardt (2-1) earned the win in the circle for USI after scattering four runs, three earned, off seven hits throughout seven innings. She had six strikeouts and four walks on the day.