Pastor from Fireside chapel says no comment

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A lot of churches were closed Sunday due to the rain and ice on the roads, but Fireside Chapel members braved the elements.
We spoke with Pastor Gary Auten before the service. He said he had no comment about the allegations of child abuse at the daycare.
When asked if the church planned to make a statement, he said they were holding their peace.
Since the end of January, officers have taken at least three reports from parents claiming their children were battered or neglected at Fireside.
The incidents date as far back as May 2018.
All allegations say Daycare Director Kimber Auten is responsible.
Now dozens of parents have taken their children out of the daycare and are looking for other options.
Our team has reached out to Kimber Auten about these allegations and has not received a statement from her.
At this time there has been no arrests but police are looking into this investigation as a criminal act.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.