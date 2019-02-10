Oakland City Women Blister Wright St. Lake

OAKLAND CITY, IN (WFIE) - Senior Aricka Prentice reached 1,000 career points during the first half, finishing the game with 15 points and 11 rebounds, standing at 1,001 counters. Maddie Ubelhor, OCU’s other senior, led all scorers in the contest, posting 28 points, on 11-14 shooting, including 6-9 from three point range. Julyen Condra added 12, followed by 10 from Emma Lander. Xerena Tompkins grabbed 11 rebounds, while Reanne Kietlinski added nine points, seven rebounds and eight assists.