Oakland City Women Blister Wright St. Lake

OAKLAND CITY, IN (WFIE) - Senior Aricka Prentice reached 1,000 career points during the first half, finishing the game with 15 points and 11 rebounds, standing at 1,001 counters. Maddie Ubelhor, OCU’s other senior, led all scorers in the contest, posting 28 points, on 11-14 shooting, including 6-9 from three point range. Julyen Condra added 12, followed by 10 from Emma Lander. Xerena Tompkins grabbed 11 rebounds, while Reanne Kietlinski added nine points, seven rebounds and eight assists.
Kenadee Dixon led the way for the Lakers, scoring 13 points, on 5-26 shooting, while picking up a game high five steals. Kaili Patterson added eight counters, followed by seven each from Kelsie Hunt and Mikayla Stump. Nicole Fogt grabbed a game high 14 rebounds, while Hunt hauled in 10.
As a team, OCU shot 39-75 (52.0%) from the field, including 8-25 (32.0%) from three point range. WSU-Lake connected on 18-79 (22.8%) of their shot attempts, going 4-39 (10.3%) from beyond the arc. The Oaks made 10-13 (76.9%) from the foul line, compared to 4-8 (50.0%) for the visitors.
For the game, the Oaks held a 63-40 rebounding advantage, despite trailing 17-16 on the offensive glass. OCU handed out a season best 36 assists, compared to just six for the Lakers, while winning the turnover battle 15-14.
The Lady Oaks will again take on the Lakers, in the Johnson Center, tomorrow. Game time is scheduled for 1:15 pm.
