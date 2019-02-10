Mighty Oaks Chop Down Lakers

OAKLAND CITY, IN (WFIE) - The Mighty Oaks continued their winning streak in the Johnson Center, knocking off the Lakers of Wright State University-Lake, 109-59. It was OCU's 12th straight win on the year, and 17th victory overall.
Andrew Scott scored 29 points, on 11-17 shooting, including 5-9 from three point range, to lead all scorers. Jacob Sanford went 6-7, all from beyond the arc, on his way to 20 counters, while Tyler Toopes chipped in 15. Logan Worthington had a double-double in the win, with 12 rebounds and 12 points. Nathaniel Schmittler fell one point shy of having a double-double of his own, as he scored nine points to go with a game high 16 boards.
Sanford's 6-7 three point shooting night was the fourth best single game shooting performance in school history.
Chaz Hardin and Patrick McClendon each scored 12 points to pace the Lakers, while Chaz Painter and Byron Taylor each scored 10. Brandon Harcula came off the bench to add eight points, while Elijah Woods led the team in rebounds, with seven.
As a team, OCU shot 38-72 (52.8%) from the field, including 13-26 (50.0%) from three point range. WSU-Lake connected on 22-79 (27.8%) of their shot attempts, going 5-27 (13.5%) from beyond the arc. The Oaks made their first 18 free throw attempts, finishing 20-25 (80.0%) from the charity stripe. The Lakers made 10-16 (62.5%) of their foul shots in the loss.
For the game, the Mighty Oaks held a 62-34 rebounding advantage, including a 15-12 edge on the offensive glass. OCU handed out 30 assists, compared to just 10 for the Lakers, while losing the turnover battle 21-16.
These teams will meet again tomorrow, in the Johnson Center, with a scheduled tip time of 3:00.
