Mighty Oaks Chop Down Lakers

Andrew Scott scored 29 points, on 11-17 shooting, including 5-9 from three point range, to lead all scorers. Jacob Sanford went 6-7, all from beyond the arc, on his way to 20 counters, while Tyler Toopes chipped in 15. Logan Worthington had a double-double in the win, with 12 rebounds and 12 points. Nathaniel Schmittler fell one point shy of having a double-double of his own, as he scored nine points to go with a game high 16 boards.