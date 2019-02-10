KWC Men’s Basketball Falls at Home to Tiffin

The Dragons (8-16, 4-12 G-MAC) cut the deficit to four points after a fast break dunk that looked to shift momentum, but Cameron Cartwright put an end to that with an immediate three-point basket. Zach Hopewell followed with one of his own while Cartwright made it nine unanswered points with another bucket from the perimeter. The Panthers established a 35-22 lead with 6:32 left in the period.