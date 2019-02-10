KWC Baseball Wraps Up Opening Weekend Series Down South

HARTSVILLE, SC (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan College baseball team shut-out Coker in game one on Saturday, 8-0, as Devin Smith pitched five shut-out innings to earn his first win of the season. The Cobras avenged the morning loss by erasing a 3-0 deficit in the second game to walk-off with a 4-3 victory.
Game 1: Kentucky Wesleyan 8, Coker 0
Like Friday’s season opener the Panthers jumped on top early this time by sending nine batters to the plate and scoring four runs. Brayden Sisson started the scoring with an RBI single. Cam Curry followed with a two-run double to right-field. Cam Chapman ended the rally with another RBI single. The Panthers (2-2) added three-more runs in the fourth inning as Sisson accounted for another extra-base hit on the weekend, an RBI triple, that scored Joseph Burke. Wesleyan added another tally in the fifth to give Smith an 8-0 cushion. Allen Howe and Ian Ellis bridged in the sixth and seventh as Smith did not allow a run on three hits with three strikeouts. Burke finished the game two for three with a walk and two runs scored while Sisson was two for four with a triple and two RBIs.
Game 2: Coker 4, Kentucky Wesleyan 3
Zach Burton pitched a solid game that ended with a no-decision in the finale. Burton allowed three runs on three hits over a 5.1 innings, as he held the Cobras (4-4-1) scoreless through five. The Panthers manufactured a run in the second and the fourth to take a 2-0 lead. Curry reached on an error in the fifth that allowed Burke to score, extending the Wesleyan lead to 3-0. The Cobras answered with three runs in the bottom of the sixth to tie. The game-tying blow coming after a wild pitch on a groundout. Burke and Sisson were hit to start the seventh, but Ostin Clark lined into a double play allowing the Cobras to eventually escape the inning with a strikeout two batters later. A lead-off walk in the bottom half of the inning proved to be costly as Chase Bruno provided the two-out game winning single to right. Curry finished the game three for four with a triple, run scored, and RBI.
The Panthers will travel to Newberry, South Carolina on Saturday to open a four-game set against the Wolves. First pitch is scheduled for 12 PM CT.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.