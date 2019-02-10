KWC Baseball Wraps Up Opening Weekend Series Down South

Zach Burton pitched a solid game that ended with a no-decision in the finale. Burton allowed three runs on three hits over a 5.1 innings, as he held the Cobras (4-4-1) scoreless through five. The Panthers manufactured a run in the second and the fourth to take a 2-0 lead. Curry reached on an error in the fifth that allowed Burke to score, extending the Wesleyan lead to 3-0. The Cobras answered with three runs in the bottom of the sixth to tie. The game-tying blow coming after a wild pitch on a groundout. Burke and Sisson were hit to start the seventh, but Ostin Clark lined into a double play allowing the Cobras to eventually escape the inning with a strikeout two batters later. A lead-off walk in the bottom half of the inning proved to be costly as Chase Bruno provided the two-out game winning single to right. Curry finished the game three for four with a triple, run scored, and RBI.