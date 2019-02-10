KHSAA Wrestling 2nd Region Tournament Results

TAYLOR CO., KY (WFIE) - Here’s the team & individual results, from the KHSAA 2nd region wrestling tournament. Apollo High School had a big day, finishing in 3rd place as a team. Whitesville Trinity was 8th, Daviess County was 9th, and Owensboro finished 11th.
1. LaRue County 215
2. Meade County 211.5
3. Apollo 209
4. Central Hardin 153.5
5. Taylor County 133.0
6. North Hardin 115.5
7. John Hardin 109.5
8. Trinity (Whitesville) 94.0
9. Daviess County 76.0
10. Bardstown 65.0
11. Owensboro 57.0
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
---106 POUNDS---
6th: Cameron Devine - Apollo
---113 POUNDS---
1st: Joseph Morgan - Apollo
---120 POUNDS---
1st: Preston Mattingly - Apollo
5th: Andres Quintana - Owensboro
---126 POUNDS---
2nd: Samuel Ramirez - Apollo
6th: Trey Williams - Trinity (Whitesville)
---132 POUNDS---
5th: David Gerkin of Apollo
---138 POUNDS---
1st: Jake Insko of Apollo
4th: Landen Boone - Daviess County
---145 POUNDS---
3rd: Travis Roby - Apollo
6th: Deven Wathen - Trinity (Whitesville)
---152 POUNDS---
2nd: Cameron Baker - Apollo
5th: Matthew Mills - Trinity (Whitesville)
---160 POUNDS---
3rd: Blaise Morris - Trinity (Whitesville)
4th: Conner Tolson - Daviess County
5th: Kadyn Davidson - Owensboro
---170 POUNDS---
1st: Jack Fuller - Apollo
5th: Joseph Geralds - Daviess County
---182 POUNDS---
6th: Skyler Walker - Daviess County
---195 POUNDS---
3rd: Caleb Mills - Trinity (Whitesville)
4th: Jordan Neal - Owensboro
---220 POUNDS---
4th: Cade Crume - Apollo
---285 POUNDS---
3rd: Briar Roberts - Trinity (Whitesville)
4th: Say Moe - Daviess County
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.