IHSAA Wrestling Semistate Team & Local Individual Results

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - It was a big day for wrestlers in Southern Indiana, as the IHSAA Wrestling Semistate took center stage at the Ford Center, in Evansville. 224 wrestlers battled to make it to next weekend’s state finals, at Banker’s Life Fieldhouse, in Indianapolis.
--Here are the final team results, from the Evansville semistate--
1. Brownsburg 134.5
2. Mater Dei 121.0
3. Avon 103
4. Columbus East 74.5
5. Center Grove 40
6. Floyd Central 34
7. Castle 28
8. Plainfield 25
9. Bloomington South 24
10. Monrovia 20
11. Ben Davis 16
11. Edgewood 16
11. Tell City 16
14. Indpls. Pike 14
15. Greenwood 12.5
16. Jasper 11
16. South Spencer 11
18. Jeffersonville 9
19. Terre Haute South 8
20. Mt. Vernon 7
21. Danville 6
21. Heritage Hills 6
21. Martinsville 6
--Below are the individual results from the IHSAA Wrestling Semistate in Evansville--
--106 Pounds--
1st: Alec Freeman - Mater Dei
4th: Chris Newman - Mt. Vernon
--113 Pounds--
4th: Cole Ross - Mater Dei
--120 Pounds--
3rd: Blake Boarman - Mater Dei
--126 Pounds--
3rd: Kane Egli - Mater Dei
--132 Pounds--
3rd: Clay Egli - Mater Dei
--138 Pounds--
2nd: Trey Mucker - Tell City
--145 Pounds--
1st: Matt Lee - Mater Dei
--152 Pounds--
1st: Eli Dickens - Mater Dei
--160 Pounds--
3rd: Robert Deters - Castle
4th: Gabe Sollars - Mater Dei
--170 Pounds--
2nd: Macartney Parkinson - Mater Dei
--182 Pounds--
3rd: Zachary Flynn - Jasper
--195 Pounds--
1st: Will Nunn - Castle
--220 Pounds--
3rd: Will Stewart - South Spencer
--285 Pounds--
4th: Aidian Rea - Heritage Hills
First round state finals matches are next Friday, in Indianapolis. The rest of the state finals matches are next Saturday.
