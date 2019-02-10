IHSAA Girls Swimming & Diving State Championship Results

By Aaron Hancock | February 9, 2019 at 11:35 PM CST - Updated February 9 at 11:35 PM

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WFIE) - Here are the team results for the IHSAA Girls Swimming & Diving State Finals, Held Saturday, in Indianapolis, at IUPUI Natatorium.

Castle’s Kaitlyn Porter gets on the podium after finishing 6th in the 100 yard Butterfly. Memorial’s Elizabeth Broshears finished 7th in the 100 Yard Butterfly, as well.

Memorial’s Broshears finished 8th, in the 50-yard freestyle.

Castle’s Porter also finished 12th in the 200 individual medley.

Memorial’s Isabelle Haseman, Anna McCoy, Adele Schnautz, & Elizabeth Broshears finished 7th, in the 200 Yard Freestyle Relay.

1. Carmel 413

2. Franklin Community 167. 50

3. Fishers 165

3. Carroll (Fort Wayne) 165

5. Northridge 163

6. South Bend St Joseph 149

7. Homestead 140

8. Hamilton Southeastern 138

9. Chesterton 101

10. Zionsville 61

11. Evansville Memorial 57

12. Lake Central 51

12. Bloomington South 51

14. Plainfield 40

15. Concord 39

16. Yorktown 37

17. Noblesville 29

17. Hobart 29

19. Penn 28.5

20. North Central (Indpls.) 25

21. Trinity Lutheran 24

22. Franklin Central 21

23. Castle 20

