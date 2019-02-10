IHSAA Girls Swimming & Diving State Championship Results

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WFIE) - Here are the team results for the IHSAA Girls Swimming & Diving State Finals, Held Saturday, in Indianapolis, at IUPUI Natatorium.
Castle’s Kaitlyn Porter gets on the podium after finishing 6th in the 100 yard Butterfly. Memorial’s Elizabeth Broshears finished 7th in the 100 Yard Butterfly, as well.
Memorial’s Broshears finished 8th, in the 50-yard freestyle.
Castle’s Porter also finished 12th in the 200 individual medley.
Memorial’s Isabelle Haseman, Anna McCoy, Adele Schnautz, & Elizabeth Broshears finished 7th, in the 200 Yard Freestyle Relay.
1. Carmel 413
2. Franklin Community 167. 50
3. Fishers 165
3. Carroll (Fort Wayne) 165
5. Northridge 163
6. South Bend St Joseph 149
7. Homestead 140
8. Hamilton Southeastern 138
9. Chesterton 101
10. Zionsville 61
11. Evansville Memorial 57
12. Lake Central 51
12. Bloomington South 51
14. Plainfield 40
15. Concord 39
16. Yorktown 37
17. Noblesville 29
17. Hobart 29
19. Penn 28.5
20. North Central (Indpls.) 25
21. Trinity Lutheran 24
22. Franklin Central 21
23. Castle 20
