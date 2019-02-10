Evansville winter hike series begins

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The Evansville Park and Recreation department began their first day of the Winter Hike Series.
Over the next few weeks, they will be hosting hikes at different locations every weekend.
The hike was held at Howell Wetlands in Evansville. The winter hike series is free of charge and both family and pet friendly.
The Parks and Rec Department hopes that the hikes will encourage the community to get outside and stay active even in the cold weather season.
The Winter Hike Series will resume next weekend at Wesselman Park on Saturday morning and at Wesselman Park on Sunday afternoon.
