Evansville man arrested after running from police, K9 apprehends

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Avion Drake, 30, of Evansville was arrested around midnight after stealing a vehicle and leading the police on a chase.
According to the arrest affidavit, officers responded to a theft in progress in the 900 block of East Virginia Street.
The victim stated she went out to her car and left it unlocked. As Drake approached the vehicle, the victim started back toward the car, and the victim says that he got into the vehicle and drove off.
K9 Officer Buetel saw the vehicle at Division Street and Garvin Street.
When officers attempted to stop Drake, he didn’t pull over and led officers on a vehicle chase.
The arrest affidavit states that Drake hit a set of spike strips and caused the vehicle to lose a tire. Drake then ran off near the Lloyd Expressway and Green River Road.
Officer Buetel’s K9 chased after and apprehended Drake. Drake resisted officers when they tried to place him into custody.
He was transported to Deaconess before being taken to Vandurgh County Correction Complex.
He is accused of the following charges:
- Auto Theft
- Resisting Law Enforcement
- Driving with a Suspended License
