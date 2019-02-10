Alert for flooding through Monday

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - We are on alert for flooding tonight through Monday night as this rain is going to be sticking around.
A Flood Watch remains in effect for the entire Tri-State until 6 a.m. Tuesday. Rain is likely throughout that entire time period. Though we may get a brief break every now and then, the rain will really be pretty steady over the whole next day and a half.
Much like our last round of rain, a total of 1.5-3” is expected across the Tri-State. With rivers already flooded, and most of our creeks, streams and low-lying areas still in recovery from the rain last week, flooding issues are likely. Many local rivers will rise throughout the entire next week.
The good news is that some slightly warmer weather will also be returning with the rain. Low temperatures will be in the mid 30s tonight with highs in the mid to upper 40s Monday and upper 40s to low 50s Tuesday.
Our skies will clear Tuesday night, and Wednesday looks mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50°, but that nice weather won’t last long.
The clouds will move back in Thursday morning, and rain returns Thursday afternoon and continues into Friday. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s on Thursday, but it will get progressively colder as we go through the day on Friday, and we may see a brief changeover to snow later in the day as temperatures fall below freezing.
