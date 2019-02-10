Aces Softball Earns First Win of Season

ROSEMONT, IL (WFIE) - Ashleigh Downing and Katie McLean had stellar outings to lead the University of Evansville softball team to a 5-4 victory over Green Bay in Sunday’s finale of the Total Control Sports Invitational in Rosemont, Ill.
McLean went 1-4 with a pair of runs and RBIs. Downing tossed 3 2/3 scoreless innings giving up just one hit to earn the win.
Green Bay opened the scoring with a run in the top of the first before Evansville tied the score with a single run in the bottom of the third. McLean reached on a fielder’s choice before advancing to third on a double by Eryn Gould. Bailee Bostic reached on an error, which allowed McLean to score the tying run.
In the top of the fourth, the Phoenix took the lead right back with three runs. The score remained 4-1 in favor of Green Bay until the bottom half of the sixth when Evansville took the lead for good.
Allison Daggett reached on a leadoff single before Toni Galas got on base via an error. Haley Woolf reached on a walk to load the bases. With one out, Mackenzie McFeron grounded out to second to bring Galas home. Evansville continued to rally with two outs as McLean notched a 2-RBI double to tie the game up at four. The winning run for UE crossed the plate when Lindsay Renneisen drew a bases loaded walk.
From there, Downing shut the door on Green Bay in the top of the seventh to give Evansville the win. Downing threw the final 3 2/3 frames and gave up just one hit. Izzy Vetter made the start, going two innings and giving up one run. Emily Lockhart was in the circle for 1 1/3 innings.
As a team, the Aces notched five hits. McLean, Gould, Bostic, Daggett and Woolf had the hits.
