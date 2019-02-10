Aces Softball Continues its Opening Weekend in Illinois

ROSEMONT, IL (WFIE) - Day two of the Total Control Sports Invitational saw the University of Evansville softball team fall to Detroit by a 4-3 final before losing to Butler in the evening contest by a score of 9-4.
Game one saw Detroit Mercy score a single run in the bottom of the seventh to earn a 4-3 win. Katie McLean notched three of the Aces’ six hits while Mackenzie McFeron, Toni Galas and Olivia Cheatham scored the runs.
McFeron opened the game with a leadoff single before stealing second. McLean followed with a single to left. She was caught stealing during the ensuing at-bat, but McFeron was able to score on the play to give the Aces a 1-0 lead. The Titans took their first lead with a pair of runs in the bottom half of the fourth. Alyssa Lang scored on a UE error before McKenna Tanguay scored Ellie Boteler on a single.
Detroit added another run in the sixth to take a 3-1 lead, but Evansville rallied with a pair of runs in the seventh. Toni Galas, who pinch ran for Bailee Bostic, came home when Haley Woolf doubled down the left field line. Olivia Cheatham tied the game when she scored on a McLean single. The Titans had a rally of their own in the bottom of the seventh when Courtney Gilbert was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to send the winning run across the plate.
Evansville opened up the second game with a pair of runs in the bottom half of the first before Butler came back with three in the bottom of the third. They would go on to take the game by a 9-4 final. A full box score and recap will be posted when available.
