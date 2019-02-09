Tell City man arrested on meth dealing charges

By Matthew DeVault | February 9, 2019 at 1:23 PM CST - Updated February 9 at 1:40 PM

TELL CITY, IN (WFIE) - Tell City Police “NET” detectives arrested 68-year-old Danny Bolin of Tell City after investigators found 26-grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, and paraphernalia inside his home.

The Tell City Police executed a search warrant at Bolin’s residence in the 1800 block of Main Street.

Bolin was arrested and is being charged with:

  • Dealing in methamphetamine 
  • Possession of methamphetamine 
  • Maintaining a common nuisance 
  • Possession of legend drug
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Possession of Paraphernalia 

Bolin is lodged in the Perry County Detention Center with a $49,000 cash bond.

