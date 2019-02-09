Tell City man arrested on meth dealing charges

TELL CITY, IN (WFIE) - Tell City Police “NET” detectives arrested 68-year-old Danny Bolin of Tell City after investigators found 26-grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, and paraphernalia inside his home.
The Tell City Police executed a search warrant at Bolin’s residence in the 1800 block of Main Street.
Bolin was arrested and is being charged with:
- Dealing in methamphetamine
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Maintaining a common nuisance
- Possession of legend drug
- Possession of marijuana
- Possession of Paraphernalia
Bolin is lodged in the Perry County Detention Center with a $49,000 cash bond.
