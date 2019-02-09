Stolen vehicle recovered during traffic stop, Newburgh woman arrested

WARRICK CO., IN (WFIE) - Around 2:05 Saturday morning, Indiana State Trooper Kyle Otolski stopped a 2002 Pontiac Grand Am for a license plate violation on Frame Road.
According to the news release, Trooper Otolski noticed the expiration year sticker had been altered. The driver was Ashley Kratzer, 23-year-old of Newburgh.
After further investigation, Trooper Otolski found out that Kratzer was wanted out of Warrick County for an outstanding warrant and the vehicle Kratzer was driving had been reported stolen out of Evansville.
Authorities say drug paraphernalia was found during a vehicle search.
Kratzer was arrested and taken to the Warrick County Jail where she is being held on bond.
She was arrested and charged with:
- Vehicle theft, level 6 felony
- Operating a vehicle without receiving a driver’s license
- Driving while suspended
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
