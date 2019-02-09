Recycling plant out of operations following explosion

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - An explosion at the Hydro Remelt Recycling plant two weeks ago has put the plant out of operation.
The plant suffered an explosion in the melting furnace causing the plant to be unable to produce Casthouse products.
According to the companies website, Hydro is currently working to secure metal from other sources so that customer impact will be as limited as possible.
In the short term, it is expected that customer disruption will be very limited. However, it is still unclear how many weeks the plant will remain out of operation.
No one was hurt in the explosion.
