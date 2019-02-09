N. Green Street closed due to vehicle accident that snapped power pole

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) - According to Henderson Emergency Management, N. Green Street is expected to be closed for the next three to four hours due to a vehicle accident that snapped a power pole.
US/60 N. Green Street is blocked near Fifth Street due to the downed power line. Traffic is being routed through side streets. Motorist should avoid the area, if possible.
Power is out from Fifth Street to Seventh Street from Elm Street to Ingram Street.
Businesses and residences are without power at this time, but the power company is currently working to restore power.
