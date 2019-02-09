Medicare for All movement stops by Evansville

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The Medicare for All movement made its way to Evansville on Saturday.
Supporters gathered at Central Library to voice their concerns and support for healthcare.
Caretakers, doctors, and patients were given time to voice their concerns with the current healthcare system. They told stories of high medical bills and not being able to get the treatment they needed.
One women came to the meeting in hopes of learning how to volunteer with the movement, saying she’s tired of giving insurance companies her money.
Others worry about how much this will cost everyone if this plan goes into effect.
The Medicare for all campaign will host over 150 of these events nationwide until Wednesday.
