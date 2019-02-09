Bolts’ special teams outstanding in OT loss to Havoc

The Thunderbolts led twice in the first period, starting with back-to-back goals to take a 2-1 lead. It started with Austin Frank’s power play goal at 11:15 to tie the score at one aside, from Ben Owen and Tyler Howe. Then less than three minutes later, Donahue would finish a perfect set-up at the net-front from Eric Salzillo to take the lead, also assisted by Howe at 14:07. The Bolts would once again take the lead in the second period at 4:39, as Donahue picked up his second goal from Salzillo and Frank on the power play. However, Huntsville would battle back to tie, before the Havoc would go on five consecutive power plays, all killed by Evansville, forcing overtime, where the Bolts would gain a point in the standings. The Thunderbolts however would fall 4-3 as Huntsville finally scored in the final second of overtime.