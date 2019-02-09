Bolts’ special teams outstanding in OT loss to Havoc

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -It would be a stat-padding night for the Evansville Thunderbolts penalty kill and power play teams, which were very busy tonight. However, despite that, and Scott Donahue’s two goals, the Havoc would find a way to win in overtime, 4-3.
The Thunderbolts led twice in the first period, starting with back-to-back goals to take a 2-1 lead. It started with Austin Frank’s power play goal at 11:15 to tie the score at one aside, from Ben Owen and Tyler Howe. Then less than three minutes later, Donahue would finish a perfect set-up at the net-front from Eric Salzillo to take the lead, also assisted by Howe at 14:07. The Bolts would once again take the lead in the second period at 4:39, as Donahue picked up his second goal from Salzillo and Frank on the power play. However, Huntsville would battle back to tie, before the Havoc would go on five consecutive power plays, all killed by Evansville, forcing overtime, where the Bolts would gain a point in the standings. The Thunderbolts however would fall 4-3 as Huntsville finally scored in the final second of overtime.
Scott Donahue led the way for Evansville scoring two goals with Frank picking up a goal as well. Howe and Salzillo picked up two assists each, while Braeden Ostepchuk was spectacular with 47 saves on the night. These two teams meet once again tomorrow in Huntsville, opening face-off at 7:00pm CT. You can catch the action on SPHL Live or listen in for free on the Thunderbolts Radio Network, including on the Official Thunderbolts App, and on EvansvilleThunderbolts.com/fan-center/listen/. The Thunderbolts return home for First Responders Night on Friday, February 15th, as the Bolts host the Knoxville Ice Bears, with face-off at 7:15pm CT. You can get tickets online at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or at the Ford Center Box Office.
UPCOMING HOME EVENTS:
Friday, February 15 – First Responders Night, special jersey auction
Friday, February 22 – FORTNITE Night
Saturday, February 23 – “Bobby” Night
Courtesy: Evansville Thunderbolts
