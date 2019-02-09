Alert Days for slick roads followed by flooding

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - We are on alert for freezing rain and wintry mix Sunday morning followed by more rain and possible flooding Sunday night through Monday night.
Tonight will be mostly clear and dry with low temperatures in the mid 20s, but that wintry precipitation may start to move in even before dawn on Sunday.
Most of the Tri-State is under a Winter Weather Advisory from midnight tonight until noon on Sunday as freezing rain, possibly mixed with light snow, will likely cause some minor ice accumulation and slick driving conditions Sunday morning.
However, when that advisory expires at noon, a Flood Watch goes into effect and continues until 6 a.m. Tuesday. That wintry precipitation Sunday morning will change over to all rain by midday as temperatures climb to around 40° Sunday afternoon.
Rain will then remain likely from Sunday afternoon all the way through Monday night and into Tuesday morning. Much like our last round of rain, a total of 2-4” is expected across the Tri-State. Keep in mind, with rivers already flooded, and most of our creeks, streams and low-lying areas still in recovery, there won’t be anywhere for that much rain to go, so flooding issues are expected.
The good news is that the warmer weather will also be returning with that rain. High temperatures will make it to around 50° Monday and will climb into the low to mid 50s Tuesday.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s, but there is more rain in the forecast Thursday afternoon and evening that could change over to snow or wintry mix on Friday.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.