Winter hike starts Sunday at Howell Wetlands

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Get outdoors this weekend and take a hike.
Evansville Parks Department is hosting it’s first ever winter hike. It’s happening at the Howell Wetlands at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Organizers say it’s a great way to connect with your community.
There will be other hikes every weekend in February:
· Sunday, February 10 at 2 p.m. - Howell Wetlands
· Saturday, February 16 at 10 a.m. - Wesselman Park
· Sunday, February 17 at 2 p.m. - Greenway Passage (Riverfront)
· Saturday, February 23 at 10 a.m. - Garvin Park
· Sunday, February 24 at 2 p.m. - Deaconess Sports Park
· Saturday, March 2 at 10am - State Hospital
· Sunday, March 3 at 2 p.m. - Igleheart Park
