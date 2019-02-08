Winter hike starts Sunday at Howell Wetlands

By Derick Brattain | February 8, 2019 at 2:43 PM CST - Updated February 8 at 2:43 PM

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Get outdoors this weekend and take a hike.

Evansville Parks Department is hosting it’s first ever winter hike. It’s happening at the Howell Wetlands at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Organizers say it’s a great way to connect with your community.

There will be other hikes every weekend in February:

· Sunday, February 10 at 2 p.m. - Howell Wetlands

· Saturday, February 16 at 10 a.m. - Wesselman Park

· Sunday, February 17 at 2 p.m. - Greenway Passage (Riverfront)

· Saturday, February 23 at 10 a.m. - Garvin Park

· Sunday, February 24 at 2 p.m. - Deaconess Sports Park

· Saturday, March 2 at 10am - State Hospital

· Sunday, March 3 at 2 p.m. - Igleheart Park

