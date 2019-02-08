Thunderbolts set for 2 game series with Huntsville

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -With wins in back-to-back weekends, the Evansville Thunderbolts prepare to take on the Huntsville Havoc Friday at home, and in Huntsville the following night.
Weekend In Review:
Shayne Morrissey would score in his third consecutive game on Friday night in Roanoke, however the Bolts would fall to the Rail Yard Dawgs, 4-1. The next night, the Thunderbolts trailed 1-0 going into the third period, before Ben Owen tied the game, forcing overtime, where Carter Shinkaruk would score to give Evansville the two points, behind a 49-save effort from Braeden Ostepchuk in net.
The Week Ahead:
The Thunderbolts will play twice this weekend, hosting the Havoc tomorrow night at the Ford Center. Puck drops at 7:15pm CT. The following night the Thunderbolts play at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville with puck drop at 7:00pm CT.
Scouting the Opponent:
- Huntsville Havoc:
- Record: 22-11-1, 45 Points, 3rd Place
- Thunderbolts 18-19 Record vs. HSV: 0-4-0
- Leading Goal Scorer: Ryan Salkeld (15 Goals)
- Leading Point Scorer: Ryan Salkeld (35 Points)
- Primary Goaltender: Max Milosek (12-2-1, .924 Save %)
Huntsville would take both games last weekend over Quad City, starting on Friday, winning 5-4 in overtime on a controversial last-second goal in the overtime period by Nolan Kaiser. Tyler Piacentini and Scott Trask picked up two goals each in regulation. Saturday would be much less dramatic, with a 5-1 win over the Storm, behind goals from Kyle Sharkey, Alec Brandrup, Stephen Hreroriak, and Sy Nutkevich, who scored twice.
Transactions
- 2/2: Chase Hatcher placed on 21 Day Injured Reserve
- 2/2: Chase Nieuwendyk activated from Injured Reserve
- 2/3: Nathan Ferriero activated from Injured Reserve
Courtesy: Evansville Thunderbolts
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.