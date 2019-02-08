Thunderbolts set for 2 game series with Huntsville

Shayne Morrissey would score in his third consecutive game on Friday night in Roanoke, however the Bolts would fall to the Rail Yard Dawgs, 4-1. The next night, the Thunderbolts trailed 1-0 going into the third period, before Ben Owen tied the game, forcing overtime, where Carter Shinkaruk would score to give Evansville the two points, behind a 49-save effort from Braeden Ostepchuk in net.