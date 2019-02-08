Softball drops 3-1 decision in season opener

ROSEMONT, Illinois (WFIE) -Morgan Florey racked up 10 strikeouts in four innings of work, but Purdue Fort Wayne responded with three runs in the fifth and sixth innings to earn a 3-1 win over the University of Evansville softball team on Friday morning.
Florey tossed four innings and gave up two earned runs on three hits while fanning ten batters. Evansville notched six hits in the game. Eryn Gould went 1-for-3 with a home run while Katie McLean recorded a hit while drawing two of the Aces’ three walks on the day.
Purdue Fort Wayne scored their three runs on eight hits with Morganne Denny going 2-for-4 with an RBI in the contest.
The Purple Aces picked up a quick 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first when Eryn Gould drilled a 1-out solo home run to left field. Evansville threatened again in the third inning when Mackenzie McFeron reached on a 1-out single, but the Mastodons got out of the jam with a pair of pickoffs.
In the top of the fifth inning, Purdue Fort Wayne put their first two runners on base and saw both cross the plate as they took a 2-1 lead. They added an insurance run in the top of the 6th.
UE made another run in the seventh when McLean singled to right before Bailee Bostic notched a single of her own. With the Aces threatening, the Mastodons were able to get the final outs on a fielder’s choice and a line out to clinch the win.
Next up for the Aces is a 7 p.m. contest against DePaul.
Courtesy: UE Athletics
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.