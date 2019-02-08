Reaction: Alcoa’s halt on Liberty Mine’s expansion plans

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - We’re hearing reaction on Alcoa’s decision to halt operations at Liberty Mine in Boonville.
We spoke to the neighbor in the center of the agreement between the city and Alcoa.
On Wednesday we told you Alcoa decided they’re going to wind down operations by the end of the year.
Before the agreement announced in November 2018, Boonville residents for years communicated with Alcoa over the proposed mine expansion, mostly concerned with the potential blasting near their homes.
Ron Nelson, a nearby homeowner to the Mine, says Alcoa’s decision to wind down operations came as a surprise.
“The biggest thing, it was a shock," Nelson said. “Because, as far as we knew, everything was a done deal. Everything was signed. We knew that we were waiting on H&L Farms, but they wouldn’t sign the document.”
Alcoa officials told us Wednesday, if operators do expand Liberty Mine later, the industrial company reaffirmed it’ll keep its agreements with the city and neighbors made back in November.
As for where Alcoa will get it’s coal, we’re told there are plans to buy it from a third party, instead.
Nelson reminded us he and his neighbors were never against mining.
We have been working to learn how many lost jobs this will include at Liberty Mine.
Repeated requests for more information on this have gone unanswered.
White Stallion Energy officials told us they had no comment.
