Rain and ranging temperatures contribute to potholes popping up

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) - We’re in for another temperature dip down into the well-below freezing range. And the freeze, thaw, repeat ride we’re on this time of year is not good for your ride.
Pot holes are popping up on roads across the Tri-State. If you’re not careful, hitting one of the holes could cost you.
“Winter time is the worst,” Henderson Streets Superintendent Steve Gibson says. “That’s when the freezing and thawing happens, that’s worse than anything.”
This is especially true with heavy rain before a freeze like what’s expected Friday.
“You get the smallest amount of water in a crack, and then of course the water expands, it’s going to make the crack bigger, then it’s going to thaw out, turn back into water, back in the same crack, expands again, and next thing you know you’ve got a big hole in the street,” Gibson explained.
That means state, county and city road departments will have their work cut out for them patching potholes with a type of road band aid until warmer weather.
“What we call cold-patch, into the hole, smooth it out, tamp it in the best we can, and then when summer time comes, we’ll do it right, we’ll cut it out and patch it with the permanent patch,” Gibson added.
Hitting a pot hole can be hard on your car. AAA estimates drivers across the nation experience damage from potholes three times a year, at an average cost of $300 for each repair. Drivers have to be extra cautious of the ones that are deceiving.
“They kind of sneak up on you, especially when there is water in it, and you can’t see how deep they are. When it’s dry, you can see how deep it is, and say, ‘I better miss that,’ and when there’s water in it you think that’s not so bad until you hit it,” Gibson added.
AAA estimates pothole damage costs U.S. drivers $3 billion dollars annually.
