Oreo, the inspiration behind Rocket Raccoon, dies

(WMC) - Oreo, the inspiration behind Marvel’s Rocket Raccoon, has died.
According to Quinta Layla, a refuge in Portugal, the animal passed away Thursday.
The 9-year-old raccoon was the face behind the popular Guardians of the Galaxy character.
The animal was turned into a CGI gun-touting blabbermouth raccoon voiced by Bradley Cooper in 2014′s Guardians of the Galaxy, as well as in a sequel and 2018′s Avengers: Infinity War.
Quinta Layla posted to Facebook on Tuesday that Oreo was sick with a chest infection, which may have happened from a fall he received while playing.
Days later, the animal died.
"Oreo you made so many people’s lives happy. You have been an amazing ambassador for raccoons everywhere.
You loved all people of all ages and other animals too and were never phased by anything be it a walk down the red carpet as Rocket Raccoon, a trip to a hospice to visit a sick child or anything else that came your way. You just enjoyed everything and it showed," they wrote on Facebook.
Since the news broke, Oreo's handlers said they have been overwhelmed with how much Oreo was loved.
Oreo will live on as Rocket Raccoon once more in Avengers: Endgame, which is set to release on April 26, 2019.
