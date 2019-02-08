NWS believes tornado hit Oakland City

OAKLAND CITY, IN (WFIE) - The National Weather Service from Paducah has surveyed the damage left behind by Thursday’s storm.
They believe a tornado hit the ground, but they are still working to determine how strong it was.
Homes, business, trees, and powerlines were all damaged.
No one was hurt, but school was dismissed early due to a power outage.
NWS officials from Indianapolis confirmed an EF0 tornado touched down in Knox County shortly before the storm made it to Gibson County.
