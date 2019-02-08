New life to old school

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - After 71 years, a school and church on Evansville’s North Side is set to be demolished.
It has been sitting empty for four years and now the Catholic Diocese of Evansville has plans to bring new life to the campus.
St. Theresa School is right off of Stringtown Road. Friday, crews were clearing out the buildings and getting ready to start tearing them down next week.
This step is a long time coming. St. Theresa has been empty since it merged with Good Shepherd in 2014.
In its place, Catholic Charities will build a 10,000 sq. ft. building. It is something Director Sharon Burns says they desperately need.
They have been operating out of rental space. Now, demo work is expected to take a couple of months and crews will then start wok on the new building.
Burns says this location is ideal for their clients with easy access by bus or car, but it is still hard to close the doors on decades of memories.
“It was a joyful source of faith and community for the neighborhood as well as the Evansville area. Many, many families went here where multiple generations went to school and were married here, so on that end it’s a little bit sad, a little bit bitter sweet,” says Burns.
This site borders one of the boundary lines of the Jacobsville neighborhood.
“To be able to revitalize a property that’s been empty for 4 years into a life giving neighborhood with maybe homes on it and then Catholic Charities serving the people not only in this neighborhood but throughout the city of Evansville,” says Burns.
Catholic Charities is talking with Habitat for Humanity on potentially building 14 homes there. We expect to learn more on that in the coming months.
