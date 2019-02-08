Neighborhood Watch: Area law enforcement investigating several thefts

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - In Henderson, an Evansville man is in jail accused of pointing a gun at a driver.
Police say they found 22-year-old Sebastian Buckingham at a gas station on Highway 41. Police say the incident happened on the southbound Twin Bridge at noon on Thursday.
Police say they found a handgun in his vehicle, a lot of money, and marijuana. Buckingham is facing trafficking marijuana and wanton endangerment charges.
The Owensboro police department is asking for your help.
They want to know if you recognize the man and woman in this surveillance picture.
OPD is investigating a theft. If you know them, call OPD. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.
The Daviess County Sheriff's office is investigating an auto theft.
It happened Thursday. The man's name is Aaron Russell.
If you know where he is, call the Daviess County Sheriff's office, or again, you can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers.
That’s your Neighborhood Watch.
