More than 60 students announced for Disney World trip

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Some Evansville students are getting ready for the trip of a lifetime.
It’s part of the annual “Cops Connecting with Kids” program.
More than 60 students will be partnered with law enforcement during their trip to Disney World.
Something new this year, they will be flying instead of a 14-hour bus ride.
It’s the fifth year for the program and the Cedar Hall principal says the students put in hard work for the trip.
There’s still two more schools to send their students. Next Friday, Evans, and Glenwood Schools will announce their winners.
The trip is happening in May.
