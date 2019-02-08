Man accused of exposing himself at several Main St. businesses

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A Henderson man is accused of exposing himself at a string of Evansville businesses, and it’s not the first time.
Police arrested 39-year-old Lamont Cabell Thursday. He’s charged with public nudity and failure to register as a sex offender.
Officers say Tuesday, they had calls from Enjole Interiors and Outside the Gift Box about Cabell fondling himself.
Police say they found Cabell with his pants unzipped at Central Library and barred him from the two Main Street businesses.
As officers continued their investigation, they say they found Cabell also bothered workers at Keep Evansville Beautiful, Salad Word, and Jimmy Johns.
Records show Cabell was arrested in 2016 on public nudity and sexual battery charges.
During that incident, officers say Cabell exposed himself at Ohio Valley Eye Institute and grabbed an employee’s private area.
Police say there were also several complaints about Cabell fondling himself on METS buses.
