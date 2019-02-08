Lady Oaks cruise by Tigers

OAKLAND CITY, IN (WFIE) -The Lady Oaks hosted the Tigers of Campbellsville University-Harrodsborg in a matchup of two winning teams, as OCU entered with an 8-6 mark, while CU-H came in at 5-4. After opening a 37-22 halftime lead, the Oaks were able to close out the game, winning 80-50.
Maddie Ubelhor led the way for the Oaks, scoring 16 points, on 7-13 shooting, while handing out a game high six assists. Xerena Tompkins notched a double-double, posting 14 counters while hauling in 10 boards. Aricka Prentice added 13, while Julyen Condra came off the bench to score 11. Shannon Pittman struggled from the field, but grabbed a game best 11 boards to go with five points.
Oriona Woods paced the Tigers, scoring 17 points, on 7-23 shooting, while picking up a game best six steals. Makayla Smith added 10 counters, while E'Moni Washington came up with eight points and a team high eight rebounds.
As a team, OCU shot 35-77 (45.5%) from the field, despite shooting just 3-20 (15.0%) from three point range. The Tigers made 21-72 (29.2%) of their shot attempts, while missing all four of their three point shot attempts. The Oaks made 7-9 (77.8%) from the foul line, compared to 8-18 (44.4%) for the visitors.
For the game, the Oaks held a 61-38 rebounding advantage, including a 22-17 edge on the offensive boards. OCU handed out 26 assists, a full 20 more than the Tigers, while turning the ball over 21 times, compared to 17 for CU-Harrodsburg.
The Lady Oaks will carry a record of 9-6 into their weekend series against the Lakers of Wright State University-Lake, who will come into the Johnson Center for two games. Saturday’s tip time is set for 1:00, while Sunday will start at 1:15. The men’s teams from both schools will play at 3:00 both days.
