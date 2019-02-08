KY toddler dies after being mauled by family dog

GUTHRIE, KY (WBKO) - A Todd County, Kentucky, toddler died Thursday night after being mauled by the family dog.
Guthrie Police say they responded to a home on North Ewing Street where they found a one-year-old boy on the couch, unresponsive, but breathing.
Police say the child had deep abrasions to the head, chest, and neck from being mauled by the family dog, a Pit Bull mix.
According to police, the child's grandmother also had contusions on her left cheek and arm from trying to pull the dog off the infant, who was on the floor playing with a ball.
Police believe the dog may have been triggered by a thunderstorm.
The child and grandmother were taken to Tennova Medical Center, but the child died from his injuries. The grandmother was treated and released.
