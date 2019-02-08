5 kids charged in man’s shooting death in TN

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Five juveniles are in custody at a detention center, charged with murder.
Three of the suspects are girls, between 12 and 15 years old. The other two are boys, a 13-year-old and a 16-year-old.
They’re accused of shooting 24-year-old Kyle Yorlets outside his home in North Nashville on Thursday afternoon.
Yorlets made it back inside, where one of his roommates found him around 3 p.m.
He was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Police say Yorlets was a Belmont University student from Pennsylvania and a member of a local band.
The five young suspects were found at a Wal-Mart in a stolen vehicle.
An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
