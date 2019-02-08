Johnson withdraws challenge in race for Kentucky’s 13th district house seat

FRANKFORT, KY (WFIE) - Republican DJ Johnson has withdrawn his challenge in the contentious race for Kentucky’s 13th district house seat.
Democrat Jim Glenn’s legal team accused the Republican side of improperly pressuring election officials and interfering with the vote counting process.
Johnson’s team called those allegations “false and scurrilous”.
First the race was decided by just a vote, then a recount declared it a tie.
In the recount, the Daviess County Board of elections counted 5 of 17 rejected absentee ballots. As a result, Johnson gained 5 votes and Glenn gained 4.
Friday, the Kentucky House Elections Contest Board held a hearing to discuss the race.
At that hearing, Johnson withdrew his challenge.
“For the good of my community, for the good of my people, at this point Mr. Chairman, I’m asking that I withdraw my challenge,” Johnson said at the hearing.
Johnson told the committee if he won a coin toss, it would turn into a legal circus. He said he “will not put the people of Daviess County through that.”
