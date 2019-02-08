Henderson’s Audubon Park set to receive much-needed repairs

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) - Henderson’s John James Audubon Park is set to receive several much-needed repairs.
This comes after Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin announced plans for an additional $20 million in state park upgrades across the commonwealth.
State park leaders tell us they plan to revamp and improve the outside of the building, make repairs to the roof, along with upgrading the mechanical system. The changes will help provide temperature and humidity control for their artifacts display.
This is the second phase of a “refreshing the finest” initiative launched by the governor in 2016.
Because of the initial $18 million investment, more than 130 projects are nearly complete.
No word on exactly how much Audubon received because of the competitive bidding process.
