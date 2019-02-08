Florida man shows off dance moves during field sobriety test

HOLIDAY, FL (Gray News) - A field sobriety test is probably not the best time to bust a move.
Pasco County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 33-year-old Christopher Larson on Tuesday. Investigators found him asleep behind the wheel of a running truck that was sitting in front of the gate of a closed business around 1:23 a.m., according to The Bradenton Herald.
Deputies said they tried for several minutes to wake him up and get him out of the truck. He had been sleeping with his foot on the brake, so they had to reach inside to put the truck in park and shut off the engine to keep it from rolling away.
Larson reportedly told authorities he thought he was in Clearwater. He was actually in Holiday.
Deputies started a field sobriety test and asked Larson to walk heel-to-toe across a piece of tape they’d placed on the ground. Body camera video allegedly shows Larson start bouncing, spin around, two-step and dance as he walked along the line.
Any missteps were covered up by pointing to make it look intentional.
Larson reportedly told WTVT he wouldn’t call what he did dancing. He was arrested under suspicion of DUI.
A breathalyzer showed his blood alcohol content was 0.28, more than three times Florida’s legal limit.
Deputies released the video with the hopes that it highlights the seriousness of driving while intoxicated, which claims numerous lives each year nationally.
