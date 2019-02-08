Deputies: Teenager admits to illegally dumping trash

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - We have an update to a story we told you about Wednesday night.
Someone called the owners of Salvage Candy and said they spotted the truck seen in security video illegally dumping trash.
A Vanderburgh County sheriff’s deputy was able to locate the teenager driving the truck.
We’re told he admitted to dumping the trash and now has to pick it up on Friday. He was also given a citation and court date.
The owners at Salvage Candy tell us they are relieved.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.