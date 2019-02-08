Cold Saturday, wintry mix early Sunday

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -After a thorough soaking this week, cold and dry air will dominate the first half of the weekend. Saturday’s low will drop to 10 degrees and the high will break into the middle 30′s with sunny skies. Another system approaches from the south late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. The most recent models paint very minor accumulations of freezing rain across the area early Sunday morning before changing over to rain. A few slick spots may be possible for early travel on Sunday morning. Milder temps and more rain on the way next week.