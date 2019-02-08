Balanced attack lifts Eagles to dominating win at UIndy

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WFIE) -Ten different players scored for University of Southern Indiana Women’s Basketball Thursday evening as the Screaming Eagles cruised to a 78-43 Great Lakes Valley Conference road win over host University of Indianapolis.
The Eagles (15-6, 8-3 GLVC) essentially put the game away in the final 15 minutes of the opening half as they used a 36-12 run to turn an early one-point advantage into a comfortable 44-19 halftime cushion. Eight different players scored for the Eagles in the opening period, with six different players scoring at least five points apiece.
USI held the Greyhounds (8-13, 2-9 GLVC) to just six first-half field goals, while forcing 13 first-half turnovers as it jumped out to the 25-point halftime lead. The Eagles, who snapped a two-game losing streak, extended their lead to as much as 40 points early in the fourth quarter before settling on the 35-point win.
Ball security
USI did a much better job of taking care of the ball Thursday evening as it finished with 20 assists and just 14 turnovers. The Eagles entered Thursday’s game after committing a total of 68 turnovers in the previous two games.
Defense stymies Hounds
The Eagles’ defense created havoc for UIndy throughout the game as USI forced the Greyhounds into 25 turnovers while holding them to just 25.5 percent (14-55) shooting and 8.3 percent (2-24) from three-point range.
Balance
USI had four players in double-figures in the scoring column and seven players with at least six points Thursday night. The Eagles had rebounding contributions from 10 different players and assists from nine different players.
Leaders
Sophomore forward Imani Guy (Columbus, Indiana) had 14 points and nine rebounds to lead USI, while sophomore guard Kennedy Williams (Marshall, Illinois) added 14 points. Freshman forward Ashlynn Brown (Perrysburg, Ohio) chipped in a career-high 12 points, while senior guard Alex Davidson (Salem, Indiana) contributed 11 points. Junior guard Laura Thomas and junior forward Emma Benoit each had 10 points to lead UIndy.
Key stats
Led by Williams and Brown, USI’s reserves outpaced UIndy’s bench 41-12. The Eagles out-rebounded the Greyhounds, 44-36, and outscored UIndy in the paint, 42-18.
Up next
USI returns to action Saturday at 1 p.m. to take on No. 12/18 Lewis University in Romeoville, Illinois. The Flyers (18-2, 9-1 GLVC) defeated Bellarmine University, 71-60, Thursday evening in Romeoville.
Courtesy: USI Athletics
