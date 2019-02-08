Arctic Blast Sweeps Out Spring Pattern

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - After record rainfall of 1.34” for February 7th, knocking out a record that lasted since 1921, an Arctic cold front will clobber temps sweep out the rain along with the severe weather threat.
Bright but cold as high temps only reach the upper 20’s behind a stout northwest wind. Feel like temps 5-10 above this morning after temps soared into the upper 60’s on Thursday.
Mostly sunny and cold on Saturday as high temps reach the mid-30’s. A winter mix possible Sunday morning with high temps should reach the upper 30’s changing any snow or sleet to rain.
